Reddit Seems Baffled By The Inconsistent Prices Of Dunkin' Munchkins

Next time you want some Dunkin' Munchkins, you might want to make sure to have a couple extra dollars on hand. As one person posted in the Dunkin' Subreddit, the popular donut chain's app charged them $3.99 for just three of the bite-sized treats. "When did donut holes get so expensive?" they asked.

More than a dollar per piece seems like a ridiculously high price, so others began to check the app to verify. For some in Chicago, for example , the price was $0.99 for three Munchkins, more along the lines of what people noted it is supposed to be. For others in Chicago, however, the app stated that $3.99 was correct. One Redditor noted yet more oddities with Dunkin's pricing: "Bro I just checked on the app for an On-Tap store in Rockford, you're legit. A 10-count is also 3.99 though." Others in New York said a three-count order was still $0.99 while someone in another undisclosed area said their store noted $2.49.

So, what gives? The Reddit community had two possible explanations. The original poster said they asked their location about this situation and followed up, "So basically Dunkin's response was franchisees can set their own prices." Price setting is indeed part of what franchisees do, but the majority of people also assumed that the app was suffering a glitch. After all, $3.99 would easily get you three whole donuts.