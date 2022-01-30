Stanley Tucci Reveals The Odd Way His Sense Of Taste Changed After Cancer

Tucci sat down with the "Today Show" to talk about his role in the new show "La Fortuna," and the interview touched upon his cancer diagnosis and life after (via Twitter). In the interview, Al Roker asked the actor how losing his ability to eat impacted his appreciation of food. Tucci noted that his ability to enjoy food had returned and might even be improved, "I got very lucky. I can taste and eat almost everything now. In fact, my sense of taste and smell are almost heightened and more than they were before, oddly enough."

The admitted food lover explained to the Today team that "when you're forced to go without something that you love — just like when you're forced to go without someone that you love — you appreciate them, and or it, much more when you're able to have it back or if you're lucky enough to have it back." He was already very skilled in the culinary arts, perhaps as much as he is at acting. It will be exciting to see whether his new and improved abilities will affect his recipes moving forward.