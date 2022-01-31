Charity Morgan Compares Plegan And Vegan While Getting Cheesy With Treeline - Exclusive Interview

Why don't we start with talking about your family history. You grew up in a farm. What kind of farm was it?

Outside of Sacramento, growing up was extremely rural and a lot of farmland, rice fields. I grew up right in the middle of rice fields. We ended up having our own cows, chickens, goats, and we actually had a horse. That was my childhood.

Did your family eat the animals you had on your farm?

Yes. When I first got horrified from eating beef, and it was the beginning of my journey, I saw my dad slaughter a cow. I have that memory of the cow on hooks upside down as you [drain] all the blood. It was collecting on sawdust. I still remember. I can literally smell it right now when I talk about it.

You grew up with a Puerto Rican mother and Creole grandma. Food was a big part of your family.

Yes, it was. My dad didn't cook, so my mom did all the cooking, but my dad loved food and it's the same thing as my husband. My husband loves food, [but] cannot make anything outside of a peanut of butter and jelly sandwich. My mom knew that the way to my dad's heart was food. She would always cook and experiment with food, and my mom being from Puerto Rico, I think that she always gravitated because first of all, back in the '80s, people didn't know [much about] Puerto Rico. People would see a Puerto Rican and consider [them] a Mexican. They didn't know the difference, and they didn't know it's a whole different part of the world and different upbringing and all that stuff. My mom always gravitated to other ethnic groups.

She had Filipino friends, Indian friends, Mexican friends. I remember growing up with her and her friends, always making these things. My mom would be in the kitchen making homemade tortillas with her Mexican friends, making lumpias with her Filipino friends and then making homemade curries and rotis with her Indian friends. Being versed in it was an understatement. We always were eating all these different kinds of foods. I think that played a lot to my culture and being and loving culture. I think that American's culture is s**t, out of everything. It's like, no, we really don't have a culture. We just steal from everyone else, but then when you really go into Vietnam and you look at all these beautiful dishes and herbs and spices, [and] in Korea, and that's kind of how I was raised, which is weird. I got that head start from my mother.

That led to your passion for cooking yourself?

100%, [along with] my dad being Creole and my mother making Creole dishes for him and always trying to gravitate towards his way of eating and having his mother teach her things. That's pretty much the foundation of where I started.