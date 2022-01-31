Broken Bread's Roy Choi Explains The Truth Behind Our Food Chain - Exclusive

The words "breaking bread" may conjure up warm images of friends gathered around the table, tearing apart a hearty loaf as they talk, laugh, and pour wine. What about "Broken Bread," which happens to be the name of a KCET/Tastemade series now in its second season? According to the documentary's producer and narrator Chef Roy Choi, "Broken Bread" is aptly named because our food chain, indeed, is broken. The intention of the show, Choi told Mashed in an exclusive interview, was, "Let's all gather around the table and let's eat and let's just talk about this stuff," he said, asking the question: 'Where did this food come from?'"

The answers to that question turn out to be surprising–and disturbing, Choi added. "The whole essence of agriculture and regenerative agriculture is disappearing," he said. "Kids in elementary schools can't even access any food that have any nutrients. Communities that have been forced and pushed through the history of American culture, especially communities of color, are continuously ... now being pushed again out of their home." One key goal of "Breaking Bread," he noted, is to shed light on how the conglomeration of the food chain is affecting not only the quality of the food, but the communities who fall through the cracks when all of our food comes from just a few sources. "There are no regulations or laws to protect them," Choi said. "They're literally being forced out. Immigrants' water is being cut off in order for them to flee from their homes, or their apartments, to make way for luxury condos."