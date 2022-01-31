KFC Just Dropped 2 New Bundle Meals, But There's A Catch

When you're in the mood for some down-home, Southern comfort food but don't have time to drive to Grandma's for her own cookin', there's only one place to go: Kentucky Fried Chicken. The international fast food chain, which was started in the 1950s by the famous Colonel Sanders himself, now has more than 25,000 locations around the world, and a massive fanbase to match. The chain's claim to fame is its crunchy fried chicken, of course — which is still made with its OG secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices. But also boasts finger-licking sides, including crispy fries, fluffy mashed potatoes drowning in gravy, creamy coleslaw, and flaky biscuits.

If you're a KFC regular, you likely already have your go-to order (chicken sandwich and a side of macaroni and cheese, please). But sometimes a customer might want something capable of feeding a group. The chain has previously come up with such offers as the Family Fill Up, which, according to KFC Facebook post, "can fill up a family of 4 or a family of 3 and 1 guest or 2 families of 2 who just happen to be sharing a meal or 4 unrelated people who all just really like chicken."

KFC recently came out with two bundle meals that look large enough to feed a crowd or even just a very hungry family (via Chew Boom). Here's what you should know about KFC's new bundle meals, including where (and how) to order them.