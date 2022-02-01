Aldi Fans Can't Wait To Grab These Southwest Succulents

If the cold weather, bitter winds, and chilly winter storms already have you dreaming of spring, you're not alone. And while no one and nothing can make the nicer weather come any faster, Aldi just might help you feel a little warmer with their new line of cheerful southwest succulents. After all, there is nothing like adding a touch of greenery to your home to help make spring feel not so far away.

Succulents are popular because they are hardy and can thrive pretty much any place where there is plenty of sunlight and healthy soil, per Country Living. They tend to be easier to care for than some more finicky types of plants, so green thumb novices or even people with a so-called brown thumb are still able to enjoy the pop of color these vibrant plants can bring. As such, many Aldi fans were excited to see the grocery store is now selling a variety of these southwest treasures. Each succulent also comes with its own adorable decorative pot, so even if your plant outgrows its initial container, it can be reused for your next new piece of greenery, or repurposed as another form of home décor.