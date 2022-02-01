Costco Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Massive Tub Of Pillsbury Cookie Dough

As Costco fan Instagram account @costcobuys recently discovered, the big-box retailer is once again selling massive 76-ounce tubs of Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough that shoppers are going wild for, and rightfully so. "This makes up to 76 delicious, easy-to-bake cookies and is freezable for up to 2 months!" the Instagrammer shared in a post, noting that the product runs for $8.99 a tub. To put that into perspective, Walmart offers 30-ounce tubes of Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for $3.98, so you'll be saving about a dollar when you purchase Costco's bulk-sized version.

That's not the only good news. "Plus you can eat it raw!" @costcobuys added, which, if you ask us, is the main reason to keep store-bought cookie dough around. Costco fans seem to think so as well, as many of the comments were focused on this aspect of the product rather than the actual cookies it yields. "No way!! You can eat it raw?!!! Yaaassss," one person commented. "Get me a spoon!" another user quipped.

Meanwhile, a third user by the name of @xaviergutz725 made a bold prediction. "These won't even make it to the oven..." they said, and if we were betting, we'd say their theory is probably correct. However, if you do have enough willpower to save some dough for baking, you'll be happy to know that several commenters confirmed it transforms into tasty cookies as well.