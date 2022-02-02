Pineapple Isn't The Most Hated Pizza Topping In The US, According To This Survey

Pizza has the power to turn pretty much any occasion into a party. And the beauty of one of the world's most beloved foods is that it is extremely versatile. Whether you prefer thin crust, hand-tossed, or deep-dish, square cut or triangular, bake your own pie from scratch in your kitchen, order a 'za from your favorite local joint, or pop a frozen one from the grocery store into the oven, you really can't go wrong. Best of all, you can sprinkle the cheesy, saucy, doughy dish with as many or as few toppings as your hungry heart desires. The options are truly endless when it comes to customizing a pizza to make it an absolutely perfect meal.

However, not all toppings are as well-loved as others. While there are some clear frontrunners on the pizza topping roster, including classic meats like spicy pepperoni, tender sausage, and savory bacon, there are some ingredients people find exceptionally unappetizing when arranged atop their pie. Pizzerias around the globe have added unique options to their menu, including bananas, clams, peanut butter, and even 24K gold flakes, according to Thrillist. But there's one pizza topping that is so polarizing, it's actually giving pineapple a bit of a break on the most repulsive list. If you feel seasick at the mere thought of seafood, you've been warned.