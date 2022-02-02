Pineapple Isn't The Most Hated Pizza Topping In The US, According To This Survey
Pizza has the power to turn pretty much any occasion into a party. And the beauty of one of the world's most beloved foods is that it is extremely versatile. Whether you prefer thin crust, hand-tossed, or deep-dish, square cut or triangular, bake your own pie from scratch in your kitchen, order a 'za from your favorite local joint, or pop a frozen one from the grocery store into the oven, you really can't go wrong. Best of all, you can sprinkle the cheesy, saucy, doughy dish with as many or as few toppings as your hungry heart desires. The options are truly endless when it comes to customizing a pizza to make it an absolutely perfect meal.
However, not all toppings are as well-loved as others. While there are some clear frontrunners on the pizza topping roster, including classic meats like spicy pepperoni, tender sausage, and savory bacon, there are some ingredients people find exceptionally unappetizing when arranged atop their pie. Pizzerias around the globe have added unique options to their menu, including bananas, clams, peanut butter, and even 24K gold flakes, according to Thrillist. But there's one pizza topping that is so polarizing, it's actually giving pineapple a bit of a break on the most repulsive list. If you feel seasick at the mere thought of seafood, you've been warned.
There's something fishy about anchovies on pizza
Perhaps the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had a fair point when they openly discussed how much they detested anchovies on their animated pizzas. Anchovies, the intensely briny, silver-hued fish that are usually packaged and sold in tin containers, are a common pizza element. But according to a recent survey authorized by Columbus, Ohio-based chain Donatos, it was revealed that anchovies rank no. 1 as far as most-hated pizza toppings go. The second and third place losers were pineapple and jalapeños, respectively (via Food & Wine). The survey, which involved a sample size of more than 2,000 American adults, also found that 94% of respondents "had eaten pizza within the past month." Nothing too surprising there.
Why is it that so few people truly enjoy garnishing their pizza with anchovies? After all, the marine swimmers do offer a whole slew of beneficial nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, calcium, and vitamin B3 (per Healthline). They're even one of the key ingredients in Caesar dressing, according to Bon Appétit. But as noted by an NPR contributor, anchovies can taste quite salty and pungent, which might be off-putting. Slice has argued that "visually, anchovy pizza isn't all that appealing," and people aren't used to pairing it with cheese. And if we're being honest with ourselves, pizza is best chowed down on as an indulgence with as minimal fuss as possible.