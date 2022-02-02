Dairy Queen Just Brought Back This Red Valentine's Day Blizzard

Back in 2014, Dairy Queen impressed patrons by releasing a signature red velvet cake Blizzard just in time for Valentine's Day, per Franchising.com. The treat originally featured a mix of red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese frosting swirls mixed into vanilla soft serve. The Impulsive Buy claimed that this frozen treat hit the spot and while it didn't blow the reviewer away, they felt the taste of chocolate and cream cheese frosting worked well. Meanwhile, On Second Scoop loved the Blizzard, recommended the treat to anyone looking for a red velvet dessert, and would try the item again.

Fans of this Blizzard and newcomers alike can now rejoice. Dairy Queen recently tweeted, "IT'S HERE. The Red Velvet Cake BLIZZARD of the Month. Silky cream cheese icing...red velvet cake pieces...need we say more?!" alongside a gif of a swirling red velvet Blizzard. The chain followed this tweet up with another post, confirming that the Blizzard is still "made with red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing" and will be available "at participating U.S. locations." It's not the first time this Blizzard has been brought back; it was also sold around Valentine's Day last year.