Why You Should Use Less Liquid In A Slow Cooker, According To The Good Dish

For many home cooks, a slow cooker is a must-have kitchen appliance. Whether you don't like to cook, don't really know how to, or simply don't have the time, a trusty Crock-Pot can put a homemade meal on the table with very little effort (or skill) required on your part. The countertop appliances have been around for more than 80 years, and continue to be as popular as ever among Americans (via Smithsonian Mag).

However, despite how easy slow cookers are designed to be, there are some common mistakes everyone makes when using them. One frequent faux pas has to do with the amount of liquid. Pour in too much, and you'll end up with a sloppy mess. But add too little and your dish will be all dried-up. What's a chef to do? To help you, Gail Simmons recently took to Instagram to share her secret to nailing how much liquid to use in a slow cooker — and it's less than you might think. Here's what the Bravo TV star and host of "The Good Dish" suggests trying next time you fire up the Crock-Pot.