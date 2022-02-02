Ethel M's Is Taking Valentine's Day Chocolate Tastings Virtual

If you're planning on staying in this Valentine's Day — it is the day after the Super Bowl, after all — there are plenty of creative ways to celebrate all things romance at home. From adding a salami rose to your Valentine's charcuterie board to using heart-shaped pasta in your special meal, the possibilities of injecting your own displays of affection into the holiday are endless. And for a more sugary at-home Valentine's Day activity, there's always a box of Ethel M Chocolates to eat.

Of course, gifting chocolate for Valentine's Day is nothing new, and Mars Wrigley's Ethel M Chocolates brand has been widely available to shoppers for quite some time; the company just celebrated its 40th birthday in 2021, according to a press release. More recently introduced, however, is the brand's online chocolate experience held on Valentine's Day. Per its website, Ethel M Chocolates will be hosting another round of virtual chocolate tastings this year — and the brand is sharing a whole heart-shaped box of reasons why you should attend.