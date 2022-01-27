Trader Joe's Fans Are So Excited To Try Its New Heart-Shaped Pasta

Love is in the air! Or at least, it's in the aisles at your local Trader Joe's. From raspberry-shortbread cookies to melt-in-your-mouth macarons and x & o gummies, the specialty store is stocked with plenty of adorable Valentine's goodies sure to make fans swoon. Of course, if you don't have much of a sweet tooth, it can feel like you're missing out on all the Instagrammable, heart-shaped fun. And even if you do enjoy all of the Trader Joe's Valentine's Day treats, sometimes, all that sugar is overkill.

But now, there's good news for all the romantics with a preference for the savory. Per an Instagram post by popular reviewer @TraderJoeslist, the grocery chain is selling a new, artisan heart-shaped pasta just in time for all your February 14 celebrations. The pasta looks like it can be easily swapped in place of recipes that call for noodles like penne for a festive upgrade to your favorite meal.

And as if the shape isn't enough to make fans swoon, some of the noodles are tinted pink. As @TraderJoeslist put it in the Instagram caption, "...They've coupled our love of pasta with season of love #valentinesday. I'd probably pair this with vodka sauce given it's my current obsession, but I'd bet these hearts would pair well with just about any sauce!"