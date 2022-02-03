Hardee's Heart-Shaped Biscuits Are A Holiday Tweak On A Fan Favorite

Anyone looking to enjoy some Valentine's Day-themed food in celebration of the holiday has a ton of available options at their fingertips. Good Housekeeping recommends heart-shaped cakes and red velvet cookies for home cooks that plan to stay in during the holiday. Meanwhile, Woman's Day suggests pepperoni pizza dip (in a heart-shaped bowl, of course), chocolate marshmallow sandwich cookies in the shapes of X's and O's, and strawberry-Snickers skewers for anyone looking to celebrate romance at the table. Of course, some folks prefer to outsource all of their Valentine's Day vittles, and these are precisely the customers Hardee's seems to be targeting with it's lover's holiday roll-out.

According to QSR, Hardee's plans to once again drop its heart-shaped biscuits in celebration of Valentine's Day. These same items were also available in 2021 for a very limited four-day window. It looks like Hardee's plans to keep the run dates of this menu item consistent — fans can once again participate in the promotion from February 11 to February 14.