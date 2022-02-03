Don't Believe This Myth About Green Tea And COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists across the globe, people continue to look for cures wherever they can. This search has included the latest trendy "miracle cure," green tea.

COVID-19 has caused an unimaginable 5.7 million deaths worldwide, including around 900,000 in the United States (via Worldometers). So, as exciting as an easy-to-find, inexpensive, and "natural" cure for the unrelenting pandemic would be, the science just isn't there.

The idea of green tea as a cure for COVID came about in 2021 after a lab study found that an ingredient in green tea, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), blocked the SARS-CoV-2 virus from binding to receptors in human lung cells (via Medical News). But there's a long distance between lab studies on lung cells and determining whether green tea works in humans to prevent or cure COVID-19. Because the study didn't include a human trial, the researchers concluded that clinical evaluations would be needed to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of green tea as an antiviral.

Separately, a group of researchers from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Pennsylvania took a look at the scientific literature surrounding green tea and its medicinal uses. Those hoping green tea might be the answer to the pandemic will, unfortunately, be disappointed.