Dunkin' Is Bringing Back Some Sweet Fan Favorites For Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just over a week away, many people are either scrambling to book reservations at romantic restaurants or figuring out what impressive dinner to cook at home. While V-Day isn't everybody's cup of tea, there are countless things to do on this love-filled holiday, even if you haven't been struck by Cupid's arrow. Regardless of your relationship status, you should definitely take advantage of the best part of Valentine's Day: sweet treats.

Grocery store aisles are filling up with heart-shaped boxes of Valentine's candy, while fast food chains are debuting on-theme red and pink goodies, such as Dairy Queen's red velvet cake Blizzard. Hopping on the lover's holiday bandwagon with its own special menu is Dunkin': The coffee and donut chain announced in a press release the return of some popular V-Day treats, which fans may remember from previous years. Here are the sweet donuts and drinks on the lineup.