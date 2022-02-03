The Lawsuit Against Aldi's Cute Caterpillar Cake Is Finally Resolved

It seems that Aldi U.K.'s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake has emerged from its legal cocoon. According to The Guardian, Marks & Spencer, the British retailer that sued Aldi for intellectual property infringement, has settled its lawsuit. The retailer's original claim asserted that Aldi's Cuthbert bore too many similarities to M&S's Colin the Caterpillar cake, from the chocolate sponge cake itself to the candies place along the bug's back. The lawsuit alleged that the two caterpillar cakes would cause customer confusion and dilute the Colin the Caterpillar brand, so Aldi should stop selling its version of the dessert.

Although the terms of the two parties' agreement were not disclosed, it sounds like Aldi will be able to continue selling Cuthbert. A spokesperson for the grocery chain said, "Cuthbert is free and looking forward to seeing all his fans again very soon!" However, The Guardian clarifies that Cuthbert will not look like his former self — and it's unclear what exactly that means. While Cuthbert may have broken free, only time will tell if he becomes a butterfly and soars high.