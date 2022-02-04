These Are America's Favorite Chain-Restaurant Milkshakes

According to Restaurant Business Online, the top three names in the milkshake-based market are Five Guys, Shake Shack, and coming in at number one, Steak 'n' Shake. With an impressive line-up of flavors, ranging from the classic trio of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry to the exotic flavors of cotton candy and Nutella, it's little wonder the company has managed to earn such a loyal following. But just how exactly does Steak 'n' Shake make their shakes?

In 2013, an employee of Steak 'n' Shake uploaded a video to YouTube detailing how their famous shakes are made. First, ice cream is scooped into a tumbler. Second, syrup — in this case, chocolate syrup — and milk are added to the tumbler. The tumbler is then "hand-spun" or placed on the steel rod of a blending machine which combines the ingredients together. An important part of the process, jokes the uploader, is that the employee must be smiling as he stirs the shake. The smiling part may not be official, but the employee who made it did seem to be enjoying himself.

Even if you don't agree that Steak 'n' Shake has the best shakes, there's no denying the chain is pretty popular. Even Roger Ebert gave it two thumbs-up!