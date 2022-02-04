Sonic's Hard Seltzer Is Now Available In 28 States

Hard seltzer has become all the rage in recent years. From when SpikedSeltzer (now known as Bon & Viv) first launched their first line of fizzy alcoholic drinks in 2013 to now, sales of the hard seltzer have skyrocketed to $4.1 billion. Among American adults who consume alcohol, about 55% are said to drink hard seltzer at least once per week, and per Hard Seltzer News, these numbers don't seem to be dwindling anytime soon. So, it's no wonder that even fast food chains are jumping on board. The popular drive-thru chain Sonic announced last spring that it would be partnering with Oklahoma City-based brewery COOP Ale Works to develop a line of hard seltzers inspired by the flavors of Sonic's famous slushes.

Initially, the hard beverages were only available in markets where COOP Ale Works already distributed their products, including Oklahoma and a few surrounding states, like Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Arizona. However, that is about to change. Vinepair reports that the chain has just announced its hard seltzer offerings will be expanding to 28 states across the U.S.