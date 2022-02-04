Sonic's Hard Seltzer Is Now Available In 28 States
Hard seltzer has become all the rage in recent years. From when SpikedSeltzer (now known as Bon & Viv) first launched their first line of fizzy alcoholic drinks in 2013 to now, sales of the hard seltzer have skyrocketed to $4.1 billion. Among American adults who consume alcohol, about 55% are said to drink hard seltzer at least once per week, and per Hard Seltzer News, these numbers don't seem to be dwindling anytime soon. So, it's no wonder that even fast food chains are jumping on board. The popular drive-thru chain Sonic announced last spring that it would be partnering with Oklahoma City-based brewery COOP Ale Works to develop a line of hard seltzers inspired by the flavors of Sonic's famous slushes.
Initially, the hard beverages were only available in markets where COOP Ale Works already distributed their products, including Oklahoma and a few surrounding states, like Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Arizona. However, that is about to change. Vinepair reports that the chain has just announced its hard seltzer offerings will be expanding to 28 states across the U.S.
Sonic's hard seltzer reaches 21 new markets
Sonic is now offering its fans of legal drinking age the chance to purchase Sonic Hard Seltzer in 21 new states. Residents of Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as St. Louis, Missouri, will now be able to try these hard seltzer flavors at select participating retailers, according to a press release.
Sonic Hard Seltzer is available in two different twelve-can variety packs. The Tropical variety pack contains bright, refreshing flavors like Ocean Water, Melon Medley, Mango Guava, and Orange Pineapple, while the Citrus pack has sweet and tangy options: Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade, and Lemon Berry. But while they might taste sweet, each can contains just one gram of sugar and only 100 calories, with an alcohol by volume of 5%. Now, almost half of the country can go to the Sonic Hard Seltzer website to find their closest retailer and give these flavors a try for themselves.