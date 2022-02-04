Cat Cora Just Killed It On Fox's 'The Real Dirty Dancing'

Celebrity chef Cat Cora is best known for her skills in the kitchen. But it's her newfound skills on the dance floor that had her in the spotlight on February 1. Cora was cast on "The Real Dirty Dancing," a new TV show airing on Fox that looks to recreate the setting, characters, and, of course, dance moves from the classic '80s film "Dirty Dancing."

The show was filmed at Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia, the setting of the "real" Kellerman's resort. The costumes are on-point, and, like the character Baby from the original movie, few of the contestants come into the competition knowing how to dance. The contestants' goal is to be voted the group's "Baby" and "Johnny" by wowing with their new 'dirty' dance moves. And yes, because we know you're wondering, contestants will also have to nail the iconic lift move from the movie, per Reality Blurred.