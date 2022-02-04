Jimmy John's Just Opened Its First Drive-Thru-Only Location

Over the years, since first opening in Charleston, Illinois in 1983, Jimmy John's has built quite the fanbase in the United States. The sandwich shop is most famous for its flavorful menu items, which are made with fresh produce, minimally processed meats, and zero artificial ingredients. You can even order an "Unwich" which is all your favorite meats and toppings wrapped in a lettuce leaf instead of bread, perfect for the carb-conscious. Another thing Jimmy John's is known for: its speed. According to a Spoon University interview with a former employee, workers follow "the 30-second rule," which states they should be able to make a sandwich (even a custom one) in 30 seconds or less.

The chain currently has 2,800 locations in 48 states across the country, per the website. And now, it can add one more to its lineup. However, the spot that Jimmy John's just opened in Florida is unlike any of its other restaurants. That's because it's the first "drive-thru and pickup-only" location (via Nation's Restaurant News). Here's what you need to know about the first-of-its-kind shop, including how it works.