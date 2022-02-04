Jimmy John's Just Opened Its First Drive-Thru-Only Location
Over the years, since first opening in Charleston, Illinois in 1983, Jimmy John's has built quite the fanbase in the United States. The sandwich shop is most famous for its flavorful menu items, which are made with fresh produce, minimally processed meats, and zero artificial ingredients. You can even order an "Unwich" which is all your favorite meats and toppings wrapped in a lettuce leaf instead of bread, perfect for the carb-conscious. Another thing Jimmy John's is known for: its speed. According to a Spoon University interview with a former employee, workers follow "the 30-second rule," which states they should be able to make a sandwich (even a custom one) in 30 seconds or less.
The chain currently has 2,800 locations in 48 states across the country, per the website. And now, it can add one more to its lineup. However, the spot that Jimmy John's just opened in Florida is unlike any of its other restaurants. That's because it's the first "drive-thru and pickup-only" location (via Nation's Restaurant News). Here's what you need to know about the first-of-its-kind shop, including how it works.
There's no dine-in seating at this Florida Jimmy John's
Jimmy Johns' new drive-thru-only location in Bartow, Florida is just as it sounds — there's no dine-in seating or even a counter inside for ordering. Instead, the location features two drive-thru lanes to help move things along faster and take even more advantage of the increase in takeout orders that many restaurants have experienced as a result of the pandemic (via Restaurant Dive). Jimmy John's describes it as "an ideal model for today's guests who value convenience and efficiency," adding that the Florida store also features new, bolder branding in its design.
As for why Jimmy John's opened the drive-thru-only shop — Andrew Bello, VP of Design and Architecture at parent company Inspire Brands, explained, "This new drive-thru-only model represents our continued commitment to evolve with our customers and serve the best, freshest sandwiches with speed and efficiency" (via Inspire Brands).
Note: The drive-thru isn't the only way to order here. You can also place an order online or via the mobile app and pick it up from one of the restaurant's lockers for a fully contactless experience (via Eat This, Not That!). In fact, one of the two drive-thru lanes will be reserved solely for said online and mobile orders. Now that'll be really freaky fast!