Aldi's Butter Labels Are Confusing Reddit

When it comes to baking, everything has to be pretty precise. For example, essential ingredients are measured out very carefully to avoid a baking disaster, with salt being one ingredient in particular that you definitely don't want to accidentally add too much of in your desserts. Butter is another. In fact, one Aldi shopper saw the potential for that exact problem to occur, thanks to the way the grocery store has packed and labeled their in-house brand of butter.

Also sells both salted and unsalted versions of their Countryside Creamy butter. The boxes look a little different, with the unsalted option packed in a blue box, while the salted version is stored in a box with a red label. However, when Reddit user u/JoshTay opened up each box after a recent shopping trip, they were a little surprised to find the color of the wrappers were totally the opposite. The unsalted butter was wrapped in a red-colored sleeve, while the salted butter had a blue wrapper.

Understandably, they were a little confused as to why the brand would choose not to color coordinate the boxes and labels, so they took to Reddit to share their frustration. "Aldi, why ya gotta mess with my head?? Pick a color scheme and stick to it," they captioned a picture of the mismatched butter next to their respective boxes.