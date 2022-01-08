Aldi Shoppers Are Unimpressed With This Shopping Cart Boast

Many consumers are seeing food costs continually rise year after year, with the prices on both restaurant menus as well as in grocery stores climbing. However, for budget-conscious shoppers, there's one particular chain that often proves irresistible because of its famously low prices — Aldi.

There are a few different reasons that Aldi is able to provide customers with a more budget-friendly grocery shopping experience. More than 90% of the store's products are private label, according to the Aldi FAQ page. As Taste of Home outlines, the chain remains incredibly low-frills in terms of store decor, shelf stocking style, and all the other components required to keep a grocery store running. These little cost-saving measures all add up, allowing the chain to offer customers lower prices on many items. However, that doesn't mean you'll automatically roll out of Aldi with a full cart and minuscule shopping receipt, as one Reddit user found.

In the Aldi subreddit, Reddit user kcjcfan shared a snap of their cart, which was stocked with a variety of groceries, including bread, a few boxes of cereal, milk, and produce such as bananas, blueberries, and bagged lettuce. The photo was shared with no additional commentary beyond the post title, which boasted that the Aldi haul was "$105 for a cart full!!!" While the title implied the original poster was thrilled with the bargain, as the comments demonstrated, many Aldi shoppers were unimpressed by the Reddit user's "budget" haul.