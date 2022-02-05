IKEA Is 3D-Printing Vegan Meatballs For Job Interviews

The team at IKEA wants to dream big. The company's website mentions that IKEA is interested in exploring more sustainable food initiatives and wants to adopt "50% plant-based main meals in IKEA restaurants by 2025." While the eateries already have plant-based options available for customers who don't want to opt for classic meatballs, IKEA is hoping to take things a little further by trying out more ideas. The company states, "The ambition is to make healthier and more sustainable eating easy, desirable and affordable." IKEA also wants to ensure that around 80% of its packaged food items are plant-based and "non-red meat" in the future.

Per Discovery, 3D printing technology has already made its way into the food industry. There's even a restaurant called Food Ink in London that has been creating 3D-printed dishes for its patrons. The Creative Machines Lab at Columbia University has even worked on combining laser-based cooking with food printers to create devices that "would provide end-to-end cooking and personalized meal creation on a per person basis."

IKEA hasn't released information suggesting it will offer 3D-printed meatballs at any of its restaurants so far and only said that the meatballs are an "experiment designed for this recruitment campaign." Inter IKEA Group CIO Pascal Pauwels said, "IKEA is at the start of a journey to embrace data and technology to become more affordable, accessible, and sustainable in an omnichannel environment. Naturally, people with imagination will play a big role in that quest."