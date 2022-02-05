How Stanley Tucci Says He's Different From Anthony Bourdain

There are plenty of differences between Anthony Bourdain and Stanley Tucci. Bourdain, a tall drink of water with a full head of lettuce (read: a tall man with lots of hair) doesn't share many physical traits with the diminutive, follicularly challenged Tucci. Where Bourdain was brash and brazen, Tucci is more restrained, reserved. Bourdain had French-American heritage (via Bon Appétit) and took his licks in the culinary kitchens of New York. Tucci was raised in an Italian-American household and spent time living in Italy (via CNN). The world of theater and film would serve as his school of hard knocks (per Purchase College).

Still, one could argue that Tucci has, in a way, picked up the travelogue torch that Bourdain passed on with his untimely death in 2018 (per People). Tucci's six-episode docuseries, "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," was a surprise hit for CNN last year (and for Tucci, who told People, "It became this thing that I don't think any of us really anticipated"). Even though the series was based on the kind of tried-and-true formula set out by Bourdain's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," food + travel + charisma = ratings. The New Zealand outlet Stuff even ran a headline that declared, "CNN finally finds its new Anthony Bourdain." For his part, Tucci seems resolved to refuse the crown. "I would never try to take his place," he said of comparisons between him and Bourdain. "He made us all a lot happier."