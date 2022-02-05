The Worst Pancakes At IHOP According To 32% Of People
Even if you only ever whip up buttermilk pancakes with syrup on the weekend, chances are when you're sitting down to indulge at a spot like IHOP, some unique pancake flavors will catch your eye. Whether you opt for just the pancakes or pair them with some protein-packed fare like bacon and eggs, you still need to select the exact type of pancakes you want. The chain has almost everything, including New York cheesecake pancakes, blueberry pancakes, and chocolate chocolate chip pancakes for those with a serious sweet tooth, plus plenty of creative limited edition flavors.
Mashed surveyed 609 U.S. consumers to get the scoop on which IHOP pancake flavors people like the least, and there was a clear winner. It seems that IHOP diners are looking to treat themselves when ordering out — 32.02% of survey respondents indicated the seemingly healthy Harvest Grain 'N Nut pancakes were the worst ones on the chain's menu. It seems the mixture of oats, almonds, and walnuts just weren't enticing enough for diners.
Despite what the name implies, the Harvest Grain 'N Nut pancakes aren't even the healthiest pancake option at IHOP — as Food Network explains, they actually have more fat and calories than the chain's regular buttermilk pancakes.
How some of the other pancakes fared
Though the idea of cupcake pancakes may have seemed like a dream come true when you were a child, it seems that our survey respondents weren't exactly lining up at IHOP for this seriously sweet stack. A whopping 28.74% of survey respondents indicated the cupcake pancakes would be their last choice when ordering pancakes at the chain.
Fruit wasn't a big winner for the survey respondents, either. Strawberry banana pancakes got 11% of the votes for the worst pancakes at IHOP, while double blueberry received 5.09%. And while New York cheesecake is a classic dessert found on countless menus around the world, survey respondents didn't seem to think it translated well to breakfast — it was ranked third worst by survey respondents, with 16.26% indicating it was their least favorite pancake pick on the menu.
As for the standard buttermilk pancakes, only 6.90% of survey respondents flagged them as the worst pancakes on the menu, so it seems that keeping things simple is the way to go. After all, you can always jazz up the breakfast standard with one of IHOP's syrups — as Eat This, Not That! notes, most locations allow you to choose from strawberry, butter pecan, blueberry, or old fashioned syrup to top your pancakes (although you may have to request it from your server nowadays rather than pouring it right at your table).