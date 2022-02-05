The Worst Pancakes At IHOP According To 32% Of People

Even if you only ever whip up buttermilk pancakes with syrup on the weekend, chances are when you're sitting down to indulge at a spot like IHOP, some unique pancake flavors will catch your eye. Whether you opt for just the pancakes or pair them with some protein-packed fare like bacon and eggs, you still need to select the exact type of pancakes you want. The chain has almost everything, including New York cheesecake pancakes, blueberry pancakes, and chocolate chocolate chip pancakes for those with a serious sweet tooth, plus plenty of creative limited edition flavors.

Mashed surveyed 609 U.S. consumers to get the scoop on which IHOP pancake flavors people like the least, and there was a clear winner. It seems that IHOP diners are looking to treat themselves when ordering out — 32.02% of survey respondents indicated the seemingly healthy Harvest Grain 'N Nut pancakes were the worst ones on the chain's menu. It seems the mixture of oats, almonds, and walnuts just weren't enticing enough for diners.

Despite what the name implies, the Harvest Grain 'N Nut pancakes aren't even the healthiest pancake option at IHOP — as Food Network explains, they actually have more fat and calories than the chain's regular buttermilk pancakes.