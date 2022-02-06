This Instacart Worker May Have Saved A Life By Trusting Her Gut

Instacart worker Jessica Higgs explained on TikTok that she normally doesn't bring groceries into customers' homes. But when she was completing an order recently, she had a feeling this particular customer needed extra assistance. She described feeling dizzy after entering the house and noticed a propane tank. In order to keep the lines of communication open with the elderly man's daughter, she did not formally complete the order and instead messaged her to say that the father looked ill. Higgs also expressed her worry that the propane was leaking.

The daughter replied that she was sending her son to check on her father, and Higgs later received a comment on the order that had her in tears. The customer had changed the tip amount from $14 to $100 and said that the propane tank was in fact leaking. According to the daughter, Higgs saved her dad and younger son's life. Higgs ended the TikTok video feeling grateful that she spoke up. As she declared at the start and end of the clip, "If you see something, say something."

Comments on the video are filled with encouragement. Model Bella Hadid declared, "You are not 'just an instacart worker'!!!!!! U R helping people every single day in ways u probably don't even know. Thank U for being U." Even TikTok itself seemed moved by the video, telling Higgs, "you are amazing [heart emoji] thank you for sharing this with all of us."