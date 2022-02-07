TikTok Has Mixed Feelings About This Male Karen's McDonald's Complaint

Not everyone read the fine print on the McDonald's press release about the "Menu Hacks," which states that after customers place their order for a Menu Hacks sandwich, they'll receive "all the delicious menu items needed to build them by hand (because that's half the fun)." One TikToker posted a video of their husband leaving an angry voicemail for McDonald's customer service. In the video, he can be heard saying, "It was not one sandwich. It was apparently three sandwiches that I had to make myself into a Land, Air & Sea. If I wanted to make my own sandwich, I would have stayed home and made my own sandwich."

Some people sympathized with the customer. "I work at McDonald's and when I saw these 'menu hacks' and then 'build it yourself' I knew people were going to be upset," said one. "This promotion was a mistake," said another. But not everyone felt that way. "It literally says make it yourself on the advertisement. Don't blame McDonald's because you can't read," said one, while another simply commented, "McKaren" with the crying-laughing emoji. Another said, "I handle complaints for a restaurant chain. It's people like him that make me wish I was never born." We may never know if the person in question ever assembled and ate their Land, Air & Sea sandwich, but let this be a lesson to us all to always read the fine print.