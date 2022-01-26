McDonald's Fan-Inspired Menu Hacks Are Becoming A Reality

It may be hard to fathom a world without social media (especially for millennials and Gen-Z'ers) — one where we're not connected at our fingertips. But, prior to 2005, when the first blog sites appeared on the internet and then YouTube jumped in, per Small Business Trends, there wasn't a way to easily all be on the same page at the same time, literally. Adds the article, Facebook and Twitter jumped in by 2006, and the world changed forever. Today, more than 4.5 billion people in the world engage with social media in some form, according to Investopedia, and it's probably no surprise that millennials are the biggest users with 90% of people ages 18-29 using at least one platform.

With that much engagement, social media has become an invaluable business tool as well. Though its original intent was to connect friends and family, the possibilities — in terms of marketing and customer engagement — have been too big for the business world to forgo. And McDonald's, the world's largest fast food chain by revenue, has been leading the pack in terms of marketing campaigns for years, now choosing to directly engage the social media sphere for menu development strategies. Most recently, it looks like McD's is borrowing a page from a competitor's playbook, and taking the concept of "having it your way" to a whole new level. On January 31, the Golden Arches will roll out a few "Custom Menu Hacks" to its menu — items that originally gained popularity by McD's fans through interaction on social media.