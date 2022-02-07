Busch Light's Super Bowl Ad Features A Surprising Guest Star

If last year's numbers are any indication, beer sales should certainly not be lacking in the days leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl (via Forbes). Nevertheless, the country's biggest beer brands are still looking to boost customer awareness through commercials to be played during the popular football game. One of these brands is Busch, using the Super Bowl as an opportunity to promote Busch Light, per a press release sent to Mashed.

As many people may know, scoring a Super Bowl commercial does not come cheap, with some companies paying as much as $6.5 million for 30 seconds of air time, according to USA Today. To stand out amid all the excitement, many brands recruit celebrities to appear in their ads, as is the case with Sam's Club's Super Bowl commercial featuring comedian Kevin Hart. This year, Busch Light has brought on a famous musician to bring its 1979 jingle, "Head for the Mountains," alive.