How Kevin Hart's Disney Fast Pass Joke Inspired Sam's Club's Super Bowl Commercial

It's Super Bowl season, and you know what that means. The competition may run high between rival star quarterbacks, but brands play just as hard on this special night of the year to crank out the best, most eye-catching Super Bowl ads. After all, the stakes are high when more than 100 million people are glued to their television screens, according to Forbes.

This year, the price to be featured during the Super Bowl's commercial breaks is higher than ever. In 2022, companies are paying as much as $6.5 million for 30 seconds of exposure, reports USA Today. Because of this, companies will go all in. In the past, food brands such as McDonald's have collaborated with celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown and Kanye West.

For the 2022 Super Bowl, there's a new player on the ad field. Sam's Club's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, which features Kevin Hart, will hit nostalgic Disney Parks fans right in the feels.