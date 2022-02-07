The Sweet Way Chick-Fil-A Honored This 91-Year-Old Employee

While there was once this sweet concept that we'd all get to spend our "golden years" enjoying an endless summer vacation known as retirement, the grim reality for many these days is working well into our advancing years. The number of Americans over 75 still in the workforce was just 6.6% as of 2018, but that number is rising all the time. While some older workers stay in the game because they get bored staying at home, the motivation for most workers, particularly those at the lower end of the economic spectrum, is simply that they need that paycheck. As labor economist Teresa Ghilarducci told CBS News, most workers aged 65 and up are still on the job because they lack the retirement plan funds or pension income that would allow them to stop working.

Well, we are not sure what led Elizabeth Ann Mafford to seek a job at an Odessa, Texas Chick-fil-A in her 80s, but Your Basin says the 91-year-old has been working there for the past 10 years. Working at Chick-fil-A, like any fast food job, is exhausting enough for workers ¼ of her age, and the paychecks are likely on the low side. Still, it's nice to know that she is at least appreciated by her customers and coworkers alike.