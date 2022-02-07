Andy Cohen Celebrated His Son's 3rd Birthday With A Sparkly Cake
Late-night talk show host Andy Cohen was pretty excited to become a father to his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, back in 2019. It only makes sense that he would mark the occasion of his child's third birthday with a truly special cake. Fans of Cohen got a peek into the celebration, held over the weekend, thanks to the Bravo star's Instagram post. A picture shows Cohen seated at a restaurant with the birthday boy in his lap, along with the caption, "Ben had the best 3rd birthday ever!!!!" It certainly looks that way: Ben's grin is about as big as his professionally decorated blue birthday cake, complete with a lit sparkler.
Famous fans came out in droves to ooh and ahh over the birthday boy, both in person and in the Instagram comments. John Mayer and B.J. Novak posed with Ben in the Instagram photos, while Kelly Ripa commented, "Happy birthday Ben! What a party!" and Anderson Cooper chimed in, "so awesome!!" Clearly, young Ben Cohen keeps some pretty illustrious company, thanks to his famous dad. That doesn't mean that the two don't get plenty of quality time together, however.
Andy Cohen and son Ben regularly bond over food
The star of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" made headlines a few years back when he, the first openly gay late-night television host, announced that he was expecting a child via surrogate, per Oprah Daily. Since Ben was born, the father-son duo seems to have been pretty much inseparable. They've bonded over "the best burger in NYC," as Cohen proclaimed during a lunch date at Corner Bistro. They also regularly enjoy home-cooked meals together. In late 2021, young Ben said, "Slow down, Daddy," when Cohen was trying to rush him through finishing up his meatballs, reported People.
Cohen has also been open about some of his more questionable eating habits, which we presume his son will become familiar with soon enough. On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," he confessed to a love of canned spaghetti rings, unbaked dessert batter ("raw eggs be damned"), and the artificial "cheese dust" found on so many popular chips, which he prefers to lick off. There's no word on whether or not Ben has inherited any of his dad's food affinities, but based on his smile in Cohen's Instagram photo, he definitely loves cake.