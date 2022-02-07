Andy Cohen Celebrated His Son's 3rd Birthday With A Sparkly Cake

Late-night talk show host Andy Cohen was pretty excited to become a father to his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, back in 2019. It only makes sense that he would mark the occasion of his child's third birthday with a truly special cake. Fans of Cohen got a peek into the celebration, held over the weekend, thanks to the Bravo star's Instagram post. A picture shows Cohen seated at a restaurant with the birthday boy in his lap, along with the caption, "Ben had the best 3rd birthday ever!!!!" It certainly looks that way: Ben's grin is about as big as his professionally decorated blue birthday cake, complete with a lit sparkler.

Famous fans came out in droves to ooh and ahh over the birthday boy, both in person and in the Instagram comments. John Mayer and B.J. Novak posed with Ben in the Instagram photos, while Kelly Ripa commented, "Happy birthday Ben! What a party!" and Anderson Cooper chimed in, "so awesome!!" Clearly, young Ben Cohen keeps some pretty illustrious company, thanks to his famous dad. That doesn't mean that the two don't get plenty of quality time together, however.