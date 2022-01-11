Andy Cohen Just Introduced Son Ben To The 'Best Burger In NYC'

Fans who routinely tune in to "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to see the cheeky host probe his guests with revealing questions may be surprised to learn that the Emmy Cohen won was for an entirely different kind of TV role altogether. In 2010, Cohen received an Emmy for his role as Executive Producer on Bravo's "Top Chef," which landed an award that year for Outstanding Reality – Competition Program (via Emmys). With that in mind, the man may know a thing or two about good food. And, who better to impart that wisdom to than his son, Ben?

Andy Cohen took his 2-year-old son on a recent lunch outing to get some burgers in the Big Apple. He posted a photo of the two at a restaurant on Instagram where he wrote "Taking Ben out for lunch is a JOY!" And, from the looks of it, Dad wasn't the only one who found the meal enjoyable. So, where does Cohen recommend grabbing a burger?