Andy Cohen Just Introduced Son Ben To The 'Best Burger In NYC'
Fans who routinely tune in to "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to see the cheeky host probe his guests with revealing questions may be surprised to learn that the Emmy Cohen won was for an entirely different kind of TV role altogether. In 2010, Cohen received an Emmy for his role as Executive Producer on Bravo's "Top Chef," which landed an award that year for Outstanding Reality – Competition Program (via Emmys). With that in mind, the man may know a thing or two about good food. And, who better to impart that wisdom to than his son, Ben?
Andy Cohen took his 2-year-old son on a recent lunch outing to get some burgers in the Big Apple. He posted a photo of the two at a restaurant on Instagram where he wrote "Taking Ben out for lunch is a JOY!" And, from the looks of it, Dad wasn't the only one who found the meal enjoyable. So, where does Cohen recommend grabbing a burger?
Cohen thinks the Corner Bistro has the best burger in NYC
Whether you like to eat your burgers whole, cut in half like Andy Cohen, or in quarters like his son, Ben, NYC's Corner Bistro has you covered. In this cute lunchtime Instagram post, Cohen wrote "If you're looking for the best burger in NYC, look no further than the Corner Bistro." Cohen's statement is certainly a bold claim to make in a city that has no shortage of excellent burgers, but he's not the first customer to give Corner Bistro a Mazel.
The West Village staple also made Thrillist's list of "The 25 Best Burgers in NYC." The publication gives a shoutout to Corner Bistro saying "eight ounces of beef with Americana and crispy bacon on a paper plate can make even the worst New York days tolerable." Another devotee of Corner Bistro is "Spring Baking Championship" host Ali Khan, who described the spot on his blog: "Corner Bistro is one part awesome 'dive bar' and the other is an NYC burger institution." (via Ali Khan Eats). So, recommending a stop at Corner Bistro may just earn you some foodie cred with your crew — we know one toddler who approves!