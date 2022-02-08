34% Believe This Is The Best Item On Costco's Food Court Menu

Many of us probably know at least one Costco member that can't stop raving about the big-box retailer. As some of its 111.6 million or so cardholders explained to Business Insider, there's a lot they love about the wholesaler, like its laid-back atmosphere, generous return policy, and, of course, the low pricing on bulk-sized items – which for one member, is its greatest appeal. "There are not many instances in one's adult life in which you can drop $150 to $300 in a shopping trip and feel like you got a great deal on a wide variety of items," the shopper explained.

Another big upside to shopping at Costco, according to those members? Getting to visit its food court, where the chain's fan-appreciated pricing continues to be on display. The in-house eatery is home to food that one devotee calls "the best" in a love letter to the company that was published on Medium. However, as evidenced by the comments on a recent Reddit thread, shoppers are a bit divided on which particular menu item makes for the best meal.

To try and get some sense of which dish is regarded as the yummiest pre or post-shopping treat, Mashed conducted a survey asking participants to name the best item on the Costco food court's menu. A total of 609 U.S.-based shoppers responded, and now that the results are in, it's evident which item is widely considered the star.