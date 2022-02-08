TikTok Is Loving Gordon Ramsay's Reaction To This Mountain Dew Steak

Although Gordon Ramsay's celebrity status came from his cooking shows and infamous temper, he's now a star on TikTok as well. Ramsay appears in countless videos alongside his daughter Tilly, who has clearly inherited her father's roasting skills (but thankfully, is a much better dancer).

The chef also his own popular TikTok account, where he shares cooking tips, keeps up with social media trends, and — of course — skewers the dishes that other TikTok users are cooking. "People are putting rib-eye steaks in toasters," Ramsay told People Magazine. "They're doing the most ridiculous things with ice coffees! It's crazy."

Ramsay currently has 31 million followers on the platform, and his videos have amassed more than 463 million likes. And with over 8 million views, his most recent post has potential to become one of his most popular TikToks yet. So what exactly is Chef Ramsay going off about in this latest video that has the internet going wild?