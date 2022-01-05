Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Tilly Roasted Her Dad And TikTok Is Loving It

Gordon Ramsay and his children are pretty prominent on social media. The family has posted many a cute video with one another, some together and others more roast-like in nature. His insults of other people's food creations are legendary and lauded amongst fans who follow his social media. Some even submit their dishes in the hopes that he will rip them apart.

As far as familial posts, in September, he commented on Twitter jokingly referencing Tilly's dance partner when she was a contestant on "Strictly Come Dancing," telling her not to date the dancers. And outside of his father-daughter joke "feud," he posts his own solo videos on TikTok, like the one where he takes her up on a food dance challenge she dared her father to jump in on. And while Tilly is clearly a fan of her father, she is not one to shy away from a good joking insult herself, including a recent roast of her dear old dad.