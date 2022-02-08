This Burger King Deep Fryer Disaster Has TikTok Divided

With his phone up and camera on, Joshua Michael walked over to see the causes of the commotion. The deep fryer at the Burger King where he worked was bubbling and spilling oil all over the floor. In a video he later uploaded to his TikTok account @palmmtree_93, he exclaimed "I'm out of here." In a follow-up video which showed the same deep fryer still doing its best impression of a geyser, he explained that someone had put water in the fryer earlier that day: "I'm not touching that. This is my resignation letter here." As of writing, the first video has been seen 1.2 million times. 645.6K people followed his story into the second video.

"When you leave the kids with no adult supervision," one person commented to the approval of 22.5K viewers, but many viewers disagreed with this sentiment. "All that s*** about teenagers and s***," Michael responded in a third video, "is no teenagers I know. I'm the youngest one at 28." Others also responded in agreement. "Aren't you the same people that want low wages bc it's a kids job?" one asked. "So much talk about the kids as if they haven't been running the stores for ages," another added.