Why KFC's Plant-Based Nuggets Aren't Actually Vegan

Amid increased demand for meat alternatives, many fast-food restaurants have been trying out their own versions of plant-based fan favorites. Perhaps best known is Burger King's Impossible Whopper, identical to the regular Whopper other than its soy leghemoglobin patty.

Since the introduction of the Impossible Whopper, other plant-based foods have hit the market. White Castle and Carl's Jr. also added meatless burgers to their menus. Subway welcomed plant-based meatballs; McDonald's, plant-based patties; and Del Taco, alternative proteins in its tacos and burritos (via Taste of Home). In 2022, KFC debuted plant-based fried chicken.

While these menu expansions are much needed, they are only a small step closer to being truly vegetarian and vegan friendly. Even though all of these new plant-based items seem to be great choices for vegetarians and vegans, that's not quite the case due to the very nature of fast-food restaurants. That's right — if you're on a vegan diet, you should probably avoid KFC's plant-based chicken.