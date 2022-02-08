The Real Reason Cadbury Is Changing Its Packaging In The UK
Before anyone panics that the iconic purple and gold packaging of the beloved UK Cadbury Chocolate brand will disappear from the shelf, the packaging change is one that could make some people cheer. Although the beloved candy brand first packaged its Dairy Milk in boxes back in the 1890s, the company's branding has changed over the years (per The Packaging Company). From removing the gold foil to focusing on plastic to aid freshness, the imagery might look similar but their materials evolved. In 2021, Confectionery News reported that the company committed to using up to 30% recycled plastic in its packaging. While all those changes were well received by consumers, the latest packaging innovation might help keep those chocolate cravings more manageable.
According to The Mirror, Cadbury has introduced a "memory technology solution" in the UK that allows the candy bars to be resealed after opening. Although this packaging innovation might not seem like the greatest thing since sliced bread, the twist-and-seal wrappers seem to avoid food waste and help with portion control. The new packaging is set to debut with the Cadbury Duos and later be offered across the "Dairy Milk, Wispa, Double Decker and Boost" offerings in the Duo line. While Cadbury cannot influence someone's willpower, this new packaging could make it easier to save a square for another time.
Can Cadbury's new candy packaging encourage mindful snacking?
When Cadbury announced its new twist-and-seal wrappers, the company suggested that the packaging innovation focused on "empowering consumers to snack in a more mindful way" (via Industry Intelligence Inc.). Although there is value in creating a packaging solution that maintains freshness in an uneaten candy bar portion, there seems to be some food commentary under the wrapper. As quoted in The Mirror, the company is committed to encouraging healthier snacking amongst its buyers.
The idea of mindful snacking has been discussed by candy brands previously. For example, the National Confectioners Association's Always a Treat program in America committed to making at least half of their individually-wrapped products available to buyers in sizes with 200 calories or less by this year. These packaging changes look to keep candy in the hands of consumers but give them the choice to modify portions. Whether it is a twist-and-seal wrapper, individual packages, or something else, mindful snacking might be a thoughtful idea. However, a person's willpower needs to close that package before the candy wrapper is empty.