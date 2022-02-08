The Real Reason Cadbury Is Changing Its Packaging In The UK

Before anyone panics that the iconic purple and gold packaging of the beloved UK Cadbury Chocolate brand will disappear from the shelf, the packaging change is one that could make some people cheer. Although the beloved candy brand first packaged its Dairy Milk in boxes back in the 1890s, the company's branding has changed over the years (per The Packaging Company). From removing the gold foil to focusing on plastic to aid freshness, the imagery might look similar but their materials evolved. In 2021, Confectionery News reported that the company committed to using up to 30% recycled plastic in its packaging. While all those changes were well received by consumers, the latest packaging innovation might help keep those chocolate cravings more manageable.

According to The Mirror, Cadbury has introduced a "memory technology solution" in the UK that allows the candy bars to be resealed after opening. Although this packaging innovation might not seem like the greatest thing since sliced bread, the twist-and-seal wrappers seem to avoid food waste and help with portion control. The new packaging is set to debut with the Cadbury Duos and later be offered across the "Dairy Milk, Wispa, Double Decker and Boost" offerings in the Duo line. While Cadbury cannot influence someone's willpower, this new packaging could make it easier to save a square for another time.