Why Your Costco Membership Cost May Rise Soon

The key to unlock wholesale prices and major discounts on hundreds of groceries and home goods items isn't a password or a magic spell — it's a Costco Membership. As many know, the store operates on a fairly common business model called a warehouse club or wholesale club, where products are often sold in wholesale quantities at discounted rates to customers who pay for an annual membership (via Encyclopedia Britannica).

For a lot of people, this probably isn't new information. However, there is something new, or rather something that could be changing, about the company that might take effect in the next few months: Memberships might soon get more expensive. According to an analysis done by Yahoo! News, the price for an entry into the warehouse-style grocery market could go up by $5 to $10 before the end of the year. "We believe we are now 8-9 months away from a likely membership fee increase," John Heinbockel, a Guggenheim analyst, told the publication.

Let's dive into why this could happen and what it would mean for Costco shoppers.