Why A Dutch City Is Threatening To Egg Jeff Bezos' Yacht

Back in May 2021, Jeff Bezos dished out approximately $500 million to purchase a 417-foot yacht that comes with features like a helipad and a secondary boat (via Houston Chronicle). Some felt outraged over the sheer extravagance of the purchase, while others took issue over transportation issues. According to BBC, the Dutch company Oceanco took on the task of constructing the vessel, but a snag has come up. Due to the location of the building facility in Rotterdam, the boat must be piloted under the Koningshaven Bridge to depart the city. However, Bezos' yacht is too tall to pass under it and city officials have announced that the bridge may be deconstructed to accommodate the vessel.

This detail has angered many, as the bridge is a national monument. After local authorities briefly closed the bridge from 2014 to 2017 for renovation, officials stated that they never intended to take it apart again. The mayor claimed that the bridge will be constructed after the boat's passage and some have defended the bridge tear-down, mentioning how naval construction brings a significant amount of money each year and that this project created many jobs (via BBC). The plan to deconstruct the bridge has drawn a fair share of criticism, and now defiant residents are planning to protest if the bridge actually gets altered to accommodate Bezos' yacht.