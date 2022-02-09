White Claw's Newest Hard Seltzer Flavor Is Perfect For Fruit Lovers

With an assortment of flavors ranging from mango to pineapple, White Claw is a lot of drinkers' choice of hard seltzer. According to Business Insider, White Claw and its main competitor, Truly, dominated about 75% of the hard seltzer market in 2021. Further, White Claw gained wild social media traction thanks to stars like Trevor Wallace, the comedian whose viral YouTube video inspired the unofficial slogan, "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws!" The online attention and resulting demand may have contributed to a nationwide shortage of White Claws in late 2019, per Food Network.

Now, hard seltzer has been on the market for several years, so consumers have likely discerned the differences between White Claw and Truly, as well as other brands, and picked a favorite. Those who are loyal to White Claw may be pleased to know that the brand is currently rolling out a flavor that's popular among drinkers of its rival, Truly. Here's a hint: It's inspired by a go-to summertime fruit.