How A COVID Tragedy Turned Emmanuel Duverneau Into A TikTok Star - Exclusive

His love of cooking is something that Emmanuel Duverneau got from both of his parents, so in a way, his TikTok videos are how he pays homage to his father's memory — particularly because he uses the same "freestyle" approach in cooking, rather than being a by-the-book recipe follower. "[I learned from] watching my mom cook, and also my dad, because my dad cooked a lot in our household," Duverneau explained. "It looked like they were experimenting to me. Over time, I think that [it was based on] their taste buds or their experience — they knew exactly what to do in each individual meal."

This is the same approach Duverneau now takes in his own cooking, as he added, "That's how I am now. I know exactly, in a way, how much to use certain things. I don't really have a recipe in mind, or sometimes, I'm loosely following recipes, but I know exactly what I could put in and substitute for different things, because I grew up for 20 years watching my mom and dad do that."

Today, Duverneau hopes to inspire other men to get comfortable in the kitchen, a lesson passed down to him from his father. "I think that the biggest thing that I realized over the time of being on TikTok is that there's not a lot of, I would say, guy food content creators and dancers who actually love what they're doing or showcase [dancing]," he said. "I hope I can, honestly, inspire more guys to feel comfortable in doing things that are not the norm, but doing it because they love it."

