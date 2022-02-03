How Dancing And Recipes Made Emmanuel Duverneau A Viral TikTok Content Creator - Exclusive Interview

How does it feel to be named to the TikTok Black Trailblazer list?

It feels amazing. I think that the biggest thing that I realized over the time of being on TikTok is that there's not a lot of, I would say, guy food content creators and dancers who actually love what they're doing or showcase [dancing]. To see someone like me, [who is also] a person of color, in any type of different categories, being honored for their creativity, their authenticity, is really great, especially because I feel like there's still some of that social or societal norms that women should be doing a lot to cooking and cleaning, and a lot of different things. That's what I'm showcasing on my page.

It's great to see someone like me doing that. I hope I can, honestly, inspire more guys to feel comfort in doing things that are not the "norm," but doing it because they love it.

How did you end up becoming a TikTok sensation?

Long story short, I started TikTok back in 2020 during COVID. Everyone was bored. I was working my solar [equipment] job, and I started doing dance videos on TikTok. I loved it. I enjoyed doing it. I'm huge into performance arts. I used to do a lot of plays in high school. I did flash mobs in high school, so I am really a creative person. I had some family issues with my dad getting COVID and then passing from it, and within that timeframe, I felt like I started coping with something new, which was cooking. I started cooking a lot more. I wanted to experiment more, because it was the only thing I felt that could take my mind off a lot of different things — putting meals together and having people enjoy the comfort [and] the food that I would make.

I remodeled my home. We purchased the home, remodeled it, and I was talking to my wife. I said, "It doesn't hurt my situation to post on TikTok." I picked up my camera, and I didn't know what I was going to post. I think that funny thing — I posted me vacuuming and cooking, things I usually do when I'm bored or when I want to feel at peace and do something that's soothing. It blew up.

I started cooking, and I incorporated dancing. Within October, when I really started posting, to now, I accumulated ... I remember I had maybe 50 followers, and now it's 1.5 million supporters on the app. I didn't know it was going to be like this, but I guess people really believed in what I was doing when I started to believe that I had something to share with people.