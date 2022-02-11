Instagram Has Mixed Feelings About Sam's Club's Valentine Cupcakes

Ahead of Valentine's Day, many store shelves are loaded with red and pink decorations, sweet candies, and specialty desserts, and Sam's Club is no exception. The retailer is offering a seasonal selection of Valentine's Day cupcakes for $8.98. These goodies come in two flavors: chocolate with cream cheese filling and vanilla filled with strawberry.

Each cupcake is decorated with festive red and pink icing, hearts, roses, and even Ruby, an adorable "love monster." Sam's Club fan account @samsclubmembers posted a photo of the treat on Instagram, calling these cupcakes "almost TOO CUTE to eat!" "These will make the sweetest touch to a Valentine's Day class party or your Galentine's get together," they added.

Many Sam's Club fans agreed that these cupcakes would make a solid addition to their holiday festivities. "Going tomorrow! Those are soooo good!" @ramzmom1 raved. "Wow they did a beautiful job w these!" replied another user. However, while these cupcakes may look pretty, these decorated Valentine's Day treats didn't satisfy everyone's taste buds. Some found the thick frosting and sugary flavor to be a bit too decadent for their preference. "Warning: these are RICH. I felt sick after eating half of one. Way too much sugar/frosting," one commenter warned. "But it's too sweet," another user agreed.