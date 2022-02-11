The Most Nutritious White Castle Burger, According To A Dietitian

As McDonald's, Burger King, and other big-name fast-food joints show up on everything from commercials on TV to the radio in your car, it's easy to forget some of the smaller — but no less deserving — chain restaurants that dot the United States. One of these comparatively little guys is White Castle.

The chain doesn't have a goofy royal jester as a mascot or a recognizable brand figure like Ronald McDonald. Still, among fans, White Castle is revered with as much grace and awe as one might afford a real castle. The company is, after all, America's oldest hamburger stand and the very first fast-food burger chain, according to the company's official timeline.

While you may associate White Castle with tiny sliders cooked on a bed of onions or imagine Harold and Kumar on a wacky adventure, it's safe to say you've probably never considered White Castle's offerings "healthy." But there is something you can order at White Castle that will both keep your diet in check and satisfy your cravings.