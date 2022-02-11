3 Famous Chefs Met At A Bar And Instagram Is Loving It

Celebrity chef Michael Symon delighted his fans on Instagram recently by sharing a photo of him hanging out with fellow chefs, Bobby Flay and Jonathan Waxman at the latter's eatery, Barbuto in New York City. His caption was on point and it read, "Still one of my favorite places on earth ... with some of my favorite people!"

Die-hard fans will vouch for the fact that Symon and Flay have been good friends for years (via People). As for Jonathan Waxman, Symon once told The Food Network that the chef has been a great mentor to him for several years and is a dear friend. Symon recalled the time when he opened his first eatery, Lola, and asked Waxman for his opinion. The chef taught him an important lesson: Keep things simple. As Symon said, "Nothing should be on a dish unless it makes the dish better ... if you focus on the ingredients and the techniques, you're always going to end up with a better dish."

The post started getting some attention, with commenters getting excited to see the three friends together.