How To Make Perfect Chicken Wings Every Time, According To A McCormick Chef - Exclusive

There are several methods for making wings at home. But McCormick chef Kevan Vetter noted in a Mashed interview that, for truly perfect, sports-bar style wings, you gotta fry them. "If you can, deep fried is awesome, that's how you typically get them in restaurants," Vetter said. If you're not down for the cholesterol or the mess involved, or don't want to invest in a deep fryer, Vetter added your next best option is to "try an air fryer, because that way you just get amazingly crispy wings."

However, if all you've got to rely on is your trusty old oven, you can still get some delicious chicken wings that way, too. Vetter cautioned to be sure to "use high heat," adding that he's "typically cooking wings at 450. It really helps to get that nice crispy skin." Another tip: "If you have a baking rack, put the wings on your baking rack, that helps to circulate the heat all the way around the wings to help really get that nice, super crispy texture that you want."

Vetter usually bakes his wings "anywhere from 30 minutes to 35 minutes" and added that if you are using a baking rack, "It does help to go in and flip them over" to ensure the skin gets crispy all around. If you're baking your wings directly on a sheet pan, the trick is to "put them on the bottom rack," said Vetter. "And then I finish them on the top rack ... that way you're getting the bottom crispy, then you put them up top, and get them kind of crispy from there."