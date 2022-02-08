The Best Super Bowl Wing, Veggie, And Spice Ideas From Frank's RedHot And McCormick - Exclusive Interview

Tell us all the details you can about this edible NFT that Frank's RedHot is releasing ahead of the Super Bowl.

Okay, last week, Frank's RedHot, we released the first ever edible NFT and cryptocurrency, Bonecoin, which is not real currency, right? There's no monetary value. It was really around celebrating what we consider our favorite game day snack, which is Buffalo wings. From now until the end of the Super Bowl, February 13, fans can scan their images of their chicken wing bones and that becomes Bonecoin. Whoever has the most Bonecoin will win. [Fans] go to Bonecoin.com to do this, they'll win the edible NFT and an actual NFT. The actual NFT...it's a real NFT. The edible NFT is a replica of that, and it's edible. The wings [make up] a gold Buffalo, and the wings of it are made of chicken wings.

How big is that going to be?

I think it's four feet. It's not little. It's a nice size ... all your friends can dive in and eat the wings.

I think a lot of companies are getting involved in NFT culture, if you will. Brands are jumping on and they're trying to be a part of it, and I think that's fun. I think, like other brands, we, too, are very interested in aligning ourselves with culture and what's important to consumers. Really, for us, that's what this was. We put our heads together with our agency partner and we wanted to align ourselves with culture. We usually do that across many of our digital activations, but we needed to take a step further. One, to differentiate ourselves, obviously from our competitors, but also to really show what we do best, which is food and flavor.

While an NFT is awesome, and an awesome way to engage with people, and get people excited, which they clearly are, I think making it edible and delivering this edible version, which never has been done before, I think it does two things. It's really smart for our business, because it drives what we do best, which is flavor, but it also introduces something that people haven't seen before and gets people excited in a really different way. It's such a cool visual, too, so we'll also capture that content when we deliver it, because that's going to be a lot of fun to see.

We've seen in a lot of ways in recent years how the digital world has sort of impacted food trends through social media, and TikTok, etc. How does McCormick see this intersection of food and NFTs happening going forward?

As a team, we try to really keep our ear to the ground when it comes to any new digital activations ... not to jump in for the sake of it, but in a meaningful way to our business. I do think that as NFTs make sense for our business, you may see other opportunities with NFTs, from McCormick and Company.