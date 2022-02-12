The One Pasta Dish Stanley Tucci Won't Eat In The US

Anyone who has seen an episode of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," on CNN knows that Stanley Tucci is not easily ruffled. He looks eternally cool with his black-framed glasses, perfectly tailored suits, and crisp white shirts (often with not one, not two, but three or more buttons undone). One can imagine Tucci saying something like, "Pardon me, but I believe your shoe is on fire," with the same velvety purr and unperturbed affectation as, "I'll have the sparkling water, please." But as cool, calm, and collected as the Tooch may appear, there is one thing by which he cannot abide: a poorly executed pasta dish.

And can you blame him? Tucci came by his love of Italian cooking organically, having grown up in an Italian-American home that was likely filled with culinary delights from the Old Country. The New York Times described his mother as "an excellent cook." He was the kid in school whose lunch box was filled with savory bites of eggplant parmesan while the other children in his class happily munched on their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And as he has honed his appreciation for Italian cuisine, so too has he established certain rules. Tucci has rules about hosting, rules about how to make a Negroni, and even a rule about a pasta dish he refuses to eat outside of Italy itself.